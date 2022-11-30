Bolstering the backfield: Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins designated to return off IR, returns to practic

BALTIMORE - A big piece to the Baltimore Ravens ground game may be back on the playing field soon.

Running back J.K. Dobbins, who hasn't played in a game since Oct. 16, returned to practice for the Ravens, who hope to finish their push into the playoffs.

He was designated to return off injury reserve, which means he has a 21-day window to return to game action.

Head coach John Harbaugh hasn't said Dobbins will make his game-day return, but players were excited to see him on the practice field.

A social media post shared by the Ravens showed Dobbins shaking hands with quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Dobbins has been on injured reserve with a knee injury since the Week 6 loss to the New York Giants. He underwent arthroscopic knee surgery.

He also missed all of 2021 with a torn ACL.

The Ravens have been filling the void with a combination of Gus Edwards, Justice Hill, Kenyon Drake and Jackson.

Before he was placed on injured reserve, Dobbins, a 2020 second-round draft pick out of Ohio State, gained 123 yards on 35 carries and a touchdown.

The Ravens (7-4) play the Denver Broncos on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore has won four of its last five games.