Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins will reportedly be sidelined for weeks after knee surgery

BALTIMORE -- Standout Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins will be sidelined for several weeks to recover from a knee surgery set for next week, reports Adam Schefter, an NFL insider for ESPN.

Dobbins was held out of the second half in the team's 24-20 loss to the New York Giants last week after complications with his knee, the team said.

"His knee tightened up. It just didn't respond, probably to the turf maybe, I don't know," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "But it tightened up and he couldn't go."

Schefter said Dobbins would undergo arthroscopic knee surgery, which would bench him for four to six weeks.

Dobbins was poised to have a breakout season in 2021 as the Ravens' top running back in a run-happy offense, but an ACL tear in the final preseason game caused him to miss the entire season.

The charismatic running back is a co-host on WJZ's Purple Playbook alongside Mark Viviano and former Ravens WR Torrey Smith. In a taping last month, Dobbins revealed the injury was much worse than previously known.

"It wasn't just a regular ACL, it was pretty bad," he said. "It was ACL, LCL, hamstring, meniscus. So it was tough -- tough to get back to where I am right now."

Drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Ohio State, Dobbins started his NFL career when COVID-19 protocols prevented fans from attending games. His first home game with a crowd at M&T Bank Stadium was Week 2 last month against the Miami Dolphins.