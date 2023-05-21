Watch CBS News
Body with signs of trauma found in Northwest Baltimore, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Police are investigating a homicide after a body was found Sunday afternoon in Northwest Baltimore.

Officers responded around 2:20 p.m. to the 2700 block of North Longwood Street where a male was found with signs of trauma to his body. He was pronounced dead at the location.

The cause of the death will be determined by the Medical Examiner's Office.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

First published on May 21, 2023 / 7:33 PM

