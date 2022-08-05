Body recovered from Inner Harbor, officials say

Police investigating after body pulled from Inner Harbor

Police investigating after body pulled from Inner Harbor

Police investigating after body pulled from Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE -- A body was recovered Friday morning from Baltimore's Inner Harbor, authorities said.

The Baltimore City Fire Department said it got a report at 7 a.m. of a body in the water at 401 E. Pratt Street. Units were able to remove the body from the harbor.

Officials said the gender and identity of the body were unclear. An investigation is ongoing.