Watch CBS News
Maryland News

Body of man shot found at Baltimore car fire, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- The body of a man who was shot was found in a car on fire Wednesday night in Northwest Baltimore, police said. 

Officers responded to a parking lot in the 4300 block of Windsor Mill road, where they found the car already extinguished by Baltimore City firefighters. Police said the firefighters found the body of a 39-year-old man who had been shot. 

Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on September 22, 2022 / 9:00 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.