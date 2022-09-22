Body of man shot found at Baltimore car fire, police say

BALTIMORE -- The body of a man who was shot was found in a car on fire Wednesday night in Northwest Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded to a parking lot in the 4300 block of Windsor Mill road, where they found the car already extinguished by Baltimore City firefighters. Police said the firefighters found the body of a 39-year-old man who had been shot.

Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.