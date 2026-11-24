Police in Anne Arundel County are investigating a body that was discovered early Tuesday in the community of Shadyside, Maryland.

Officers responded about 4:20 a.m. to a report of an injured person lying in the roadway on Shadyside Road near Columbia Beach Road, according to a statement issued by the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

After arriving at the scene, police found an adult woman who had suffered traumatic injuries to her upper body.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She was then transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

Police units searched the area for possible witnesses while investigators gathered evidence in the surrounding area.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact police investigators at 410-222-8610.