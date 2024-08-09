Body cam footage released of 17-year-old shot and killed by Baltimore City Police Monday

Body cam footage released of deadly teen shooting on Monday, and more top stories

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Police released body cam footage showing the moments that led to officers shooting and killing a 17-year-old on Monday night.

In the video, an officer is seen chasing down the teenage boy, now identified as William Gardner, down North Stricker Street.

The teen displayed "characteristics of an armed person" and ran away when officers tried to engage with him, Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said in a news conference on Monday.

Two more officers follow in a squad car. The officers in the car warned the teen multiple times as they yelled "Get on the ground" or "You're gonna get shot".

The juvenile continues to attempt to get away.

As Gardner approaches an intersection, he pulls a gun off his hip and aims it at the officer chasing him. At this point, officers shoot and kill Gardner.

In a press conference officials say officers fired as many as 21 shots.

The three officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative duties.

Whether or not the officers used excessive force is still being determined as the shooting is under investigation by the BPD, the Office of the Attorney General, and the Maryland State Police.