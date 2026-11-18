A person was injured after a boat exploded and caught fire Wednesday afternoon near Bear Creek in Dundalk, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

Crews responded around 4:30 p.m. to the 8500 block of Cove Road, where a boat was fully engulfed in flames. The fire spread to part of a pier and a nearby fuel pump.

Officials said the fire has been contained, but crews and a Baltimore City fire boat remain in the area.

All occupants were accounted for, and one person was being evaluated by EMS for minor injuries, officials said.

No other information was immediately available.