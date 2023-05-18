'Bmore Connected': Mayor Scott announces campaign for affordable internet
BALTIMORE — Mayor Brandon Scott announced Thursday, the 'Bmore Connected' campaign, in an effort to encourage city residents to take advantage of the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP).
The ACP is a federal program that helps low income residents afford broadband service, and internet-connected devices.
Through ACP, the government pays up to $30/month directly to the internet service provider (ISP) of households enrolled in the program. It also provides a one time discount of up to $100 towards purchasing a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet through participating providers.
Households are eligible for the ACP if they meet the following criteria:
- Has an income at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines
- Participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid, Federal Public Housing Assistance, SSI, WIC, or Lifeline
- Is approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision. This includes all Baltimore City Public School Students
- Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year
- Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating ISP's existing low-income program
Residents can find more information on eligibility, and enrolling in the ACP at the Baltimore City Information & Technology webpage.
