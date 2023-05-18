'Bmore Connected': Mayor Scott announces campaign for affordable internet

BALTIMORE — Mayor Brandon Scott announced Thursday, the 'Bmore Connected' campaign, in an effort to encourage city residents to take advantage of the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP).

The ACP is a federal program that helps low income residents afford broadband service, and internet-connected devices.

Through ACP, the government pays up to $30/month directly to the internet service provider (ISP) of households enrolled in the program. It also provides a one time discount of up to $100 towards purchasing a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet through participating providers.

Households are eligible for the ACP if they meet the following criteria:

Has an income at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines

Participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid, Federal Public Housing Assistance, SSI, WIC, or Lifeline

Is approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision. This includes all Baltimore City Public School Students

Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year



Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating ISP's existing low-income program

Residents can find more information on eligibility, and enrolling in the ACP at the Baltimore City Information & Technology webpage.