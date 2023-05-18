Watch CBS News
Local News

'Bmore Connected': Mayor Scott announces campaign for affordable internet

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE — Mayor Brandon Scott announced Thursday, the 'Bmore Connected' campaign, in an effort to encourage city residents to take advantage of the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP).  

The ACP is a federal program that helps low income residents afford broadband service, and internet-connected devices. 

Through ACP, the government pays up to $30/month directly to the internet service provider (ISP) of households enrolled in the program.  It also provides a one time discount of up to $100 towards purchasing a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet through participating providers.      

Households are eligible for the ACP if they meet the following criteria: 

  • Has an income at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines
  • Participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid, Federal Public Housing Assistance, SSI, WIC, or Lifeline
  • Is approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision.  This includes all Baltimore City Public School Students
  • Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year
  • Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating ISP's existing low-income program

Residents can find more information on eligibility, and enrolling in the ACP at the Baltimore City Information & Technology webpage. 

First published on May 18, 2023 / 2:32 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.