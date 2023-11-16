Bluford Drew Jemison STEM Academy West claims first quarter "Mayor's Attendance Challenge"

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced on Thursday the winner of the first quarter "Mayor's Attendance Challenge."

Bluford Drew Jemison STEM Academy West earned the award that recognizes and promotes daily attendance in Baltimore City Public Schools.

Scott launched the initiative in August with the purpose of tackling chronic absenteeism and tardiness in this friendly competition between schools.

In addition to a trophy and certificate awarded by the mayor that the schools can display, Scott intends to hold a special event for schools that have achieved significant progress at the end of the school year.