Watch CBS News
Local News

Blackbird Laboratories launches with founding grant from Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Biscotti

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

Blackbird Laboratories launches with founding grant from Ravens owner Steve Biscotti
Blackbird Laboratories launches with founding grant from Ravens owner Steve Biscotti 00:46

BALTIMORE -- Blackbird Laboratories, a Baltimore-based research institute, launched Tuesday after receiving a major grant from the owner of the Baltimore Ravens. 

The cutting-edge life science accelerator was launched with a $100 million grant from the Steve and Renee Bisciotti Foundation. 

The lab will be partnering with Johns Hopkins University, the University of Maryland Baltimore, and other research organizations to help universities commercialize their academic research and build innovative biotech companies. 

Five projects are already in the works, including a gut-targeted therapy to reverse Crohn's disease and colitis. 

First published on November 9, 2023 / 11:31 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.