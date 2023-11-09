Blackbird Laboratories launches with founding grant from Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Biscotti

Blackbird Laboratories launches with founding grant from Ravens owner Steve Biscotti

BALTIMORE -- Blackbird Laboratories, a Baltimore-based research institute, launched Tuesday after receiving a major grant from the owner of the Baltimore Ravens.

The cutting-edge life science accelerator was launched with a $100 million grant from the Steve and Renee Bisciotti Foundation.

The lab will be partnering with Johns Hopkins University, the University of Maryland Baltimore, and other research organizations to help universities commercialize their academic research and build innovative biotech companies.

Five projects are already in the works, including a gut-targeted therapy to reverse Crohn's disease and colitis.