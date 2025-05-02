Baltimore's first black and women-owned bodega opens in Fells Point

Chopped Broadway Bodega and Deli is making its mark as the First Black and women-owned bodega in Fells Point, bringing the unmistakable flavors of a classic New York bodega to Baltimore.

If there is one thing Ernestine Chambers knows how to do, it's show you how to make a good chopped cheese. She is the co–owner of the newest spot in Fells Point, Chopped Broadway Bodega & Deli.

On Friday afternoon, Chambers and fellow co-owner Naté Gordon cut the ribbon on their new business. The duo says each item on the menu blends the bold, bussin' flavors of a classic New York bodega with a splash of Baltimore pride.

Designed to nourish both body and community

Chambers explained that Chopped Broadway is designed to nourish both body and community. With 98% of its team made up of Baltimore residents, the store not only exceeds local hiring requirements but also stands as a model of how business can be a force for local economic empowerment.

"We had this opportunity to make history today and also put a store with fresh food in Fells Point," Chambers said.

Chopped Broadway serves oversized, chopped-to-order heroes stacked with flavor, crisp veggies, rich sauces, and mouthwatering meats and plant-based options.

"So we have a little bit of everything for everybody," Naté Gordon explained. "We have huge, ginormous hoagies, New York style— they are all chopped fresh. We have the godfather, which is our number one seller. It is our spin on the Italian."

"More importantly, we have an organic section as well as a vegan sandwich because most of the time when you come into a convenience store, you rarely see healthy choices or options, so we have a non-GMO section and gluten-free options," Chambers explained.

The owners say the menu's pricing is intentionally inclusive, making quality food accessible to all income levels.

"Food, culture, and opportunity"

According to Travel Noire, Gordon and Chambers' leadership reflects a broader national trend of Black women owning approximately 14.8% of all women-owned businesses and 52.1% of all Black-owned businesses in the United States.

In Maryland, Black-owned businesses comprise about 19.3% of all businesses. Additionally, women own approximately 44.6% of businesses in the state.

"That's what Chopped is about: food, culture, and opportunity," Chambers said.

City leaders say that when new businesses like Chopped open up, it positively reflects the neighborhood.

"That's what Baltimore is all about. It is about everybody working together for the betterment of our community," Zeke Cohen, Baltimore City's Council president, said.

Chopped Broadway Bodega & Deli is located at 307 S Broadway in Fells Point.