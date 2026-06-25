Black Lives Matter sign vandalized again at church in Odenton, Maryland

A "Black Lives Matter" sign has been damaged again at a church in Odenton, Maryland.

Anne Arundel County Police have released a photo of the person suspected of vandalizing it and a "Dismantle Racism" sign at the Arc and Dove Presbyterian Church on Piney Orchard Parkway. It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17.

"Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Western District Detective Unit at 410-222-8760 or via email at wddu@aacounty.org," police said in a social media post.

𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐎𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐕𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐦



On June 17, 2026, at approximately 10:30 p.m., the pictured suspect damaged a "Black Lives Matter" sign and a "Dismantle Racism" sign at the Arc and Dove Presbyterian Church located at 8424… pic.twitter.com/F6aeOo3Ih2 — Anne Arundel County Police Department (@AACOPD) June 24, 2026

This is the second time in three years that the church has been the target of vandals.

On June 14, 2023 police said a "Black Lives Matter" poster at the church was damaged. At that time, detectives were searching for three men in masks.

WJZ-TV has reached out to Anne Arundel County Police to see if there were any arrests in that case or if the two incidents are connected.

Odenton, Maryland is about 20 miles south of Baltimore.