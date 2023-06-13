Black bear sighting reported in Rockville Tuesday morning, police say

BALTIMORE -- Several sightings of a black bear were reported in Rockville Tuesday morning, the Rockville City Police department said.

Police said the bear was spotted around 6 a.m. in the area of West Kersey Lane, Sunrise Drive, and Bent Pine Court.

Anyone who spots the bear is being asked to contact Rockville City Police at 240-314-8900 as soon as possible.

Maryland DNR officials say while bear sightings in residential areas are unusual, they are not unprecedented, so take precautions.

DNR officials say you can expect to see more bears because they breed in June and July and the young juvenile bears are in search of their new home range, and that is one reason we are seeing them move into urban areas.