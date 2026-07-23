Animal rescue groups caring for hundreds of birds seized from Baltimore pet shop

After Baltimore animal control officers seized upwards of 300 birds from a pet shop in the last week, some of those birds are now looking for a forever home.

As of Wednesday, all of the birds were placed in the care of animal rescue organizations in the area.

For some of the rescues, this is their first time caring for birds. However, one of the involved rescues tells WJZ it was an easy call to answer.

"All hands on deck"

BARCS Animal Shelter

Amy Creel, president of Knine Rescue, is used to answering the call to help a dog in need. She didn't think she'd ever get one for a bird, let alone hundreds.

"We got a call from the BARCS shelter, we work with them a lot to help dogs," Creel said. "They said we need to call in a favor. We need all hands on deck."

Knine Rescue ended up taking in nearly 90 of the birds. While not their animal of expertise, Creel said it was a challenge she and her team were ready to tackle.

As of right now, all of the birds in Knine Rescue's care have been put in foster homes. Some didn't make it, though.

"We lost quite a few, they were just unhealthy to start with," Creel said. "There are some that have had to receive emergency veterinary care. We are working with them to improve their health. Many of them are young, they've just been through so much."

More than 350 birds seized from pet store

BARCS Animal Shelter

Animal control officers responded to a 311 complaint last Friday lodged against Loros Exoticos Baltimore on Eastern Avenue.

Those officers found birds in unsanitary conditions and in need of immediate medical care, according to a Baltimore City Health Department spokeswoman.

Forty seven birds were removed that Friday, while around 320 were seized Wednesday.

WJZ tried getting in touch with the owner Thursday, but has received no response as of 4:45 p.m.

All of the birds were first put in the care of BARCS, before being sent to different rescues like Knine Rescue. Creel said it wouldn't have been possible without all of they help they got.

"The community really came together to bring us cages, food and other supplies. We had a retired veterinarian who reached out and said I can be on site and help determine the health of the birds," she said.

Both Knine Rescue and BARCS are in need of donations to help with the cost of helping the birds. Some of the birds Knine Rescue helped foster are also ready to be adopted.

You can find more information on BARCS here and Knine Rescue here.