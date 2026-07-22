350+ exotic birds in unsanitary conditions seized from Baltimore pet shop

More than 350 birds in unsanitary conditions were seized from a Baltimore pet shop that breeds, cares for, and sells exotic birds.

Baltimore City Health Department Animal Control officers investigated the business on Eastern Avenue on Friday, July 17, and found hundreds of birds that were ill and in unsanitary conditions.

Nearly 50 birds were removed that needed immediate medical care. An additional 320 birds were removed on Wednesday after animal control found resources for their care and housing.

Loros Exocitos Baltimore says it specializes in "providing not only healthy and well-socialized parrots, but also everything they need to live happy lives: quality food, safe cages, stimulating toys, and personalized advice."

The business says it holds permits and licenses from the State of Maryland and the Baltimore Department of Health.

"We pride ourselves on providing transparent, reliable, and personalized service to everyone who chooses to entrust their care to us," the business says.

Loros Exocitos Baltimore says it sells small parakeets and budgies, Amazon parrots and macaws, Australian parakeets, Quaker parrots, and sun conures, among other seasonal species.

The Maryland Zoo and the National Aquarium are helping care for the birds.