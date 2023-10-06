BALTIMORE -- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame singer-songwriter Joan Jett will sing the national anthem on Saturday, marking the first day of the American League Division Series, according to team staff.

Jett is a lifelong Orioles fan. She has even attended O's games in other states like New York and Florida.

Retired Oriole Adam Jones will join her on the field and throw the ceremonial first pitch for the first game in the five-game series, which is slated to kick off at 1:03 p.m.

Jones earned five All-Star selections, six Heart and Hustle Award nominations, four Gold Glove Awards, three Most Valuable Oriole recognitions, and one Silver Slugger Award during his career as XXX, according to team staff.

Jones officially retired from professional baseball as a Baltimore Oriole on Friday, Sept. 15, team staff said.

The Orioles are playing against the Texas Rangers at Camden Yards.

Parking lots will open to fans at 9:30 a.m. The ballpark gates will open at 10:30 a.m.