Bike shop owner dead, about 30 people displaced from building fire in Westminster

BALTIMORE- A person was found dead following a building fire, which displaced about 30 people, Monday morning in Westminster.

A firefighter was also taken to the Carroll Hospital Center with unknown injuries.

Firefighters responded around 5:20 a.m. to the fire at the apartment complex on W. Main Street.

The apartment is above White's Bicycles.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke within the building and began rescuing tenants from 10 apartments above the business.

Firefighters then found the owner of the bike shop, Bradley White, 55, inside. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

The fire took about 100 firefighters more than an hour to contain.

Investigators are work working to determine the cause of the fire.

Officials said fire crews from Carroll County, Frederick County, Baltimore County, Adams County (Pa.) and York County (Pa.) assisted in controlling the fire.

Red Cross said it is working to assist those who were displaced.

"With heartfelt thoughts going out to all impacted by loss, trained Red Cross of the National Capital & Greater Chesapeake Region disaster response volunteers are assisting approximately 30 individuals in Westminster, Maryland this morning, after a tragic fire broke out at a multi-family residential complex on W. Main Street," the Red Cross said. "Volunteer teams are on-scene to provide essential services to the more than one dozen families affected --including food, water, financial resources, emotional support and the replacement of medications, according to need."