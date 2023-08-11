BGE continuing repairs along route 140 in Westminster following storm, service restoration expected by Friday evening

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Gas and Electric is conducting repairs after a storm knocked down more than 30 utility poles along Westminster road Monday, trapping dozens in their cars.

"The helicopter pulls a "lead line" -- a lightweight rope -- through attachments on our newly installed poles. BGE crews then attach new transmission line to one end of the rope and pull the other end of the rope to set the new line in place (this work will happen throughout the weekend)," BGE said. "The helicopter will be in the air periodically until 3 p.m. today. It will land initially in the PetSmart parking lot and fly in the 140 area below."

BGE also said power service is expected to be restored for all customer impacted by Monday's storm by Friday evening.

