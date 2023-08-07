Watch CBS News
Strong storms knock down trees, power across Maryland

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Chief Meteorologist Derek Beasley has your Monday evening forecast (8/7/2023)
Chief Meteorologist Derek Beasley has your Monday evening forecast (8/7/2023) 04:49

BALTIMORE - Strong storms pushed through Maryland leaving damage behind.

These storms brought the region damaging winds, hail, tornado watches and torrential downpours.

Multiple trees were reported down in Harford County, while a tree fell into a house in White Hall, Maryland.

According to BGE, more than 99,000 customers are impacted by power outages across Maryland. There are more than 36,000 outages in Carroll County and more than 38,000 in Baltimore County, as of 7:45 p.m.

Earlier, a Tornado Warning was issued for Carroll County Monday evening.

Viewers sent WJZ photos of severe weather in the area.

In Manchester, Chelsea Zeher sent photos of damage in Manchester, Maryland.

In Randallstown, a viewer sent a photo of a large tree branch that fell on a car.

In Bel Air, a tree crashed into a townhouse. Two people were trapped and one person was taken to the hospital, officials said.

In Baltimore City, the area of Caroline Street and Aliceanna Street had some flooding.

In Westminster, cars were trapped and power lines were down along the roadways.

CBS Baltimore Staff
First published on August 7, 2023 / 6:04 PM

