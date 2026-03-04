BGE temporarily pauses Baltimore Peninsula infrastructure expansion project

Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE) is temporarily pausing a project on the Baltimore Peninsula that aims to expand the capacity of the utility system, saying it plans to review recommendations given by Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson.

The change comes days after Ferguson raised concerns about the company's underground transmission line project and introduced legislation to increase oversight of transmission projects.

"Digging up miles of residential streets cannot be the default option. Community voices must come first, and any project of this scale must go through full State review." Ferguson said in a social media post Wednesday.

Pausing the Port Covington project

A spokesperson for BGE said the company would pause design and engineering work for the Port Covington project. The project includes the Greene Street to Port Covington transmission line, the Port Covington substation, and the Westport to Port Covington transmission line.

The company has stated that the project would increase system capacity and improve reliability for customers in the South Baltimore area. According to BGE, the project also addresses critical transmission and distribution infrastructure that dates back to the 1950s.

"This pause does not change the underlying reliability needs in this part of the city, but it is a deliberate step that allows us to deepen engagement with local residents and community leaders, incorporate any updated development plans from Baltimore Peninsula's new ownership, and thoughtfully review recommendations raised by Senate President Ferguson," BGE said in a statement.

BGE's Port Covington project would install new underground, high-voltage transmission lines connecting the Greene Street substation to a new substation on the Baltimore Peninsula.

The estimated cost for the project is $500 million. BGE said the costs would not affect customer rates until the project is running. The company previously said construction would not begin before mid-2027.

"This project ballooned at ratepayers' expense," Baltimore City Council Zeke Cohen said in a statement Wednesday. "The decision by BGE to pause their work on the Peninsula reflects the powerful partnership and advocacy between the City Council, Senate President Ferguson and neighbors who were unafraid to stand up for our community."

Residents and leaders raise concerns

South Baltimore residents and local leaders joined Ferguson in raising concerns about the project, saying it would disrupt historic neighborhoods.

Neighbors said the construction project would require tearing up residential blocks, eliminating street parking and restricting access to some homes.

"BGE must avoid tunneling through densely populated residential neighborhoods like this one here in Otterbein unless absolutely necessary," Ferguson said. "And it must evaluate all reasonable alternatives before moving forward."

Ferguson also argued that utility companies should be required to provide detailed justification about the costs, need and route selected for their projects.

Watchdog group calls for investigation

In February, the Maryland Office of the People's Counsel (OPC), a consumer watchdog group, called for an investigation into the stalled project. They argued that residents could face higher bills if the project fails to attract more commercial businesses.

The OPC filed a petition asking the Maryland Public Service Commission (PSC) to require that BGE provide more information about its plans for the project and who would pay if the plans are carried out.

BGE planned the infrastructure expansion project based on Under Armour's 2016 plans to redevelop the Baltimore Peninsula area, the OPC said.

A spokesperson for the Baltimore Peninsula said in late February that almost 70% of the retail and office spaces are leased, with several businesses open or preparing to open this year.