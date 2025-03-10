BGE customer saw lowest number of service interruptions in history in 2024

BGE says its customers experienced the fewest electric service interruptions in company history in 2024, the company said Monday.

The average customer experienced just 0.63 interruptions in 2024, the lowest rate on record, BGE said. Since 2011, the company has reduced the number of electric outages by 45 percent and outage duration by 58 percent.

During a windstorm on February 16, BGE said it restored 100,0000 out of 130,000 customers who had lost power. 56 hours after the storm, 99% of outages had been restored. Smart grid technologies prevented an additional 230,000 potential outages during that event, BGE said.

BGE said it's infrastructure investments align with Maryland's goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2045, which will require increased electrification. The company is installing smart automation equipment, replacing outdated technologies to accommodate solar energy and electric vehicle charging, and conducting vegetation management to protect power lines.

BGE and rate hikes

BGE rate hikes have been a recent complaint among customers in the Baltimore area, with some Baltimore City residents noting monthly increases of more than $200.

Last month, the Baltimore City Council passed a resolution last month urging the Maryland Public Service Commission (MPSC) to halt BGE's planned 2026 utility rate hikes.

BGE spokesperson Nick Alexopulos attributed rising costs to multiple factors, including increased usage from colder weather, and a 30% spike in natural gas prices. The company also raised its distribution rates by 9% for gas and 7% for electricity, changes approved by state regulators.

BGE said its improvements support Maryland's goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2045, though the state's "Empower Maryland" energy efficiency program has also contributed to higher bills - according to Alexopulos.