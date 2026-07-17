Maryland experts warn revived "Benadryl Challenge" can have deadly consequences

A dangerous social media trend involving Benadryl is making the rounds again, and health experts in Maryland are urging parents and teens not to take part.

The so-called "Benadryl Challenge" encourages people to take large amounts of the allergy medicine to experience hallucinations. Doctors say the trend can have life-threatening consequences.

Dr. Joshua King, medical director of the Maryland Poison Control Center, says Benadryl contains diphenhydramine, an antihistamine that is safe and effective for treating allergies when used as directed.

However, taking too much can cause hallucinations, a rapid heart rate, dilated pupils, seizures, dangerous heart rhythm problems and, in severe cases, coma or death.

The warning comes after reports that a 15-year-old girl in Oklahoma allegedly died after participating in the challenge.

Maryland Poison Control ready to respond

King said poison centers have seen overdose cases involving teenagers increase by about one-third, and Maryland is seeing a similar trend. The 24/7 center is ready to respond to calls after the last wave.

Although the challenge first gained attention in 2020, King said these types of viral trends often resurface.

"What is old is new again," he said.

He also warned there is no way to predict how someone will react to a large dose of diphenhydramine. A person may take the same amount on different occasions and have completely different outcomes, ranging from hallucinations to seizures or other serious medical emergencies.

The Maryland Poison Control Center is available 24 hours a day to help with suspected overdoses.

Health experts say the safest way to use Benadryl is to take it only as directed. Fortunately, there have been no reported deaths in Maryland linked to the challenge.

"Extremely dangerous"

WJZ reached out to the maker of Benadryl, Kenvue. The company sent us the following statement: