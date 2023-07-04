BelVita Breakfast Sandwich biscuits recalled after reports of allergic reactions

Some varieties of the belVita Breakfast Sandwich biscuits have been recalled by maker Mondelez Global over the possibility that the cookies may include undeclared peanuts.

Mondelez said in a Monday statement that there have been three unconfirmed reports of allergic reactions to the products.

Peanuts may have gotten into the products due to "cross-contact on a single manufacturing line," the company said. That poses a risk to people with peanut allergies or severe sensitivity to the ingredient, who could face "serious or life-threatening allergic reactions by consuming these products," Mondelez said.

"We became aware of this issue during an internal manufacturing inspection, when we found the potential presence of peanut protein residue on the line used to make these products," Mondelez said in the statement.

Below are the products that have been recalled.

BelVita Breakfast Sandwich biscuits, Dark Chocolate Creme, are one of two varieties that have been recalled by maker Mondelez Global over the possibility that the cookies may include undeclared peanuts. Mondelēz International, Inc.

BelVita Breakfast Sandwich, Dark Chocolate Creme variety

All of these recalled products have a "best when used by date" prior to and including February 25, 2024.

8.8 oz carton. Retail UPC: 0 44000 04328 5

14.08 oz carton. Retail UPC: 0 44000 05723 7



14.08 oz carton. Retail UPC: 0 44000 06330 6



1 lb 5.12 oz carton. Retail UPC: 0 44000 05861 6



2 lb 12 oz carton. Retail UPC: 0 44000 04602 6

1.76 oz pouch. Retail UPC: 0 44000 04070 3

BelVita Breakfast Sandwich biscuits, Cinnamon Brown Sugar with Vanilla Creme variety. All of these recalled products have a "best when used by date" prior to and including February 25, 2024. Mondelēz International, Inc.

BelVita Breakfast Sandwich, Cinnamon Brown Sugar with Vanilla Creme variety



These products also have a "best when used by date" prior to and including February 25, 2024.

8.8 oz carton. Retail UPC: 0 44000 06304 7

1.76 oz pouch. Retail UPC: 0 44000 06370 2

People with peanut allergies shouldn't eat these products and should discard any of the products listed above, the company said.

Mondelez said consumers can contact the company at 1-855-535-5948, 24 hours a day, for more information about the recall, with consumer relations employees available Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern time, except for July 4, 2023.