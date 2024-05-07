Beloved Baltimore filmmaker, actor John Waters released from hospital after car crash

BALTIMORE - Beloved Baltimore filmmaker, actor and writer John Waters was released from the hospital Tuesday morning following a car crash in Baltimore County.

The 78-year-old said that while he was hurt in the crash, he did not suffer any major injuries, according to our media partner at The Baltimore Banner.

"Since it hurts when I laugh I will have no witty answer about being in a car accident that no one has said was my fault," Waters said in a statement. "Hope you understand. I'm released from the hospital and all is ok."

Waters did not disclose any other details of the crash.

Waters, nicknamed "The Pope of Trash," attended Calvert Hall College High School in Baltimore, and then the Maryland Institute College of Art.

Last September, Waters was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Although Waters hasn't released a new feature film since 2004's "A Dirty Shame," his Baltimore-set movies pushing the boundaries of taste continue to be celebrated through elaborate re-releases. The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opened a new exhibition last week celebrating the director.

Waters fame grew in the 1970s for his transgressive cult films, including Multiple Maniacs, Pink Flamingos and Female Trouble. He also wrote and directed the comedy film Hairspray.