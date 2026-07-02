Bel Air Fourth of July parade attendees reserve spots days in advance: "They're serious"

Residents in Harford County are already reserving their spots days in advance for the highly anticipated Fourth of July parade in Bel Air, Maryland.

The actual parade won't start until 6 p.m. on Saturday, but attendees have marked their territory along Main Street. This year, people are saving their spots in 100-plus-degree temperatures to celebrate America's 250th birthday.

In one area, tarps cover front-row spots claimed by families.

"I think they're serious," Bel Air resident Jane Fogarty said. "They're serious about staking their claim."

Finding the best parade spots

Walking up and down Main Street in Bel Air, there are tarps, blankets, chairs, ropes, and caution tape placed in the best spots for the city's annual Fourth of July parade.

"Just like when you go to the beach, and you get up in the morning, and you go out and stake your claim on the beach, those are serious people," Fogarty said. "They want what they want."

It's been a long-standing tradition, not just in Bel Air, but in other areas across Maryland. In Catonsville, in Baltimore County, people have also been staking claim to their spots for days.

"People set up chairs along Main Street for the Fourth of July events," the Bel Air Police Sgt. Sergio D'Alto. "We just ask everyone to keep safety in mind."

Safe and fun Fourth of July parade

Sgt. D'Alto said officers will be on-site making sure the visitors have fun and remain safe.

"Our goal is not to remove any chairs and put a damper on anyone's festivities," D'Alto said. "Our goal is public safety. So if we see anything that is causing a hazard or would stop the passage of pedestrians or emergency responders, then we will move the chairs."

While it's sure to be a fun day of festivities, temperatures will be in the high 90s. With not much shade along the parade route, Bel Air Police are reminding people to stay hydrated.

There will also be misting stations set up along the parade route.

For more information on the Bel Air parade, visit this website.

Bel Air businesses are taking advantage

Downtown Bel Air business owners see the attention for the parade as a business opportunity, especially with visitors setting up before the festivities.

"We're trying to capitalize on the business a little bit and get some people into our fun little coffee candy shop for July 4th," said Matthew Polvinale, the manager of Chocolate Moonshine Co.

Polvinale spent Thursday afternoon placing fliers and coupons in people's tarps to remind them that his business is open and nearby.

"Main Street is becoming a booming place, and the Fourth of July parade is always massive here every year, and we're happy to be a part of it this year," Polvinale said.