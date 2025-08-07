Pleasant Raven's game conditions are in Baltimore's forecast

Thursday begins on a mild and somewhat humid note across central Maryland.

Temperatures are running from the mid-60s in Frederick, to near 70° at BWI and mid to upper 60s across the Eastern Shore. Patchy fog and low clouds are possible through sunrise across the Baltimore metro. Weather shouldn't have much of an impact on your out-the-door routine.

Plan on a bit more sunshine than yesterday. Still, there will be rounds of clouds overhead. Brief and spotty rain showers are possible this afternoon. Temperatures peak in the upper 70s and lower 80s between 3 and 5 p.m. The First Alert Forecast looks great for the Raven's game at M&T Bank Stadium; dry and pleasant-feeling, with temperatures in the 70s.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Beautiful weather returns for another weekend in Maryland

The sky clears as we head into the second weekend of August. As nice as last weekend was, this coming weekend is shaping up to feature the same sort of weather.

Mornings are forecast to be pleasantly cool, while afternoon features temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity, however, remains low through the weekend. While warm, it won't feel too bad outside. The First Alert Forecast remains dry both Saturday and Sunday.

Summer heat returns to Baltimore next week

Monday will be the first afternoon that Baltimore pushes 90°. It only gets hotter from there.

Temperatures warm into the lower 90s Tuesday afternoon and mid to upper 90s Wednesday afternoon. Humidity will be more noticeable next week, as well. When factoring in the mugginess, it'll feel hotter than 100° in parts of central Maryland by Wednesday afternoon.

A front approaches mid-week, just as the heat begins to get more intense. Scattered Wednesday storms should give way to slightly cooler weather again later in the week.