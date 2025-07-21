Gorgeous weather expected across Maryland this week

The Baltimore region will enjoy a stretch of beautiful weather to start the week, with low humidity and abundant sunshine continuing through midweek before oppressive heat and storm chances return by the weekend.

Clear skies Monday night will allow temperatures to dip into the 60s and low 70s. Tuesday promises another pleasant day, with highs climbing into the low to mid 80s and continued low humidity levels. The comfortable conditions will linger into Tuesday night, with overnight lows again falling into the 60s under clear skies.

By Wednesday, temperatures will rise slightly into the mid to upper 80s, and humidity will begin to tick upward. Wednesday night will remain warm and more humid, with lows holding in the low 70s.

The heat builds back in on Thursday as high temperatures approach 90 degrees. With rising humidity, heat index values could climb near 100 degrees. The region should stay dry through Thursday afternoon.

Sweltering Heat and Storms Expected by Friday and the Weekend

By Friday, a strengthening ridge of high pressure aloft will bring very hot conditions to the Mid-Atlantic. Highs will soar into the mid to upper 90s, and the heat index will likely surpass 100 degrees. Scattered thunderstorms may develop by Friday afternoon as the heat builds.

The weather turns more unsettled over the weekend as the upper-level ridge shifts west, placing the region under an active northwest flow. This pattern will send disturbances from the Great Lakes toward the Mid-Atlantic, enhancing the threat for strong to severe thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Highs this weekend will remain in the low 90s with tropical humidity, pushing heat index values near or above 100. Overnight lows will struggle to fall below the 70s. Any storms that develop will be capable of producing significant rainfall totals over a short period of time, raising concerns for localized flooding.

The active pattern is expected to continue into early next week.