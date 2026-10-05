Beautiful fall weather ahead across Maryland, nights will turn chilly

A strong and expansive area of high pressure is building into Maryland. This area of high pressure will control our weather for the entire workweek, delivering us one of the nicest weather weeks of the year.

A Frost Advisory has been issued for far western Maryland from midnight until 9 a.m. Tuesday for areas of western Allegany county and all of Garrett county. Low temperatures may fall as low as the lower 30s.

While Tuesday and Wednesday morning will be chilly in the Baltimore metro, we should be just above the threshold for widespread frost.

Sunny crisp days, chilly nights across Maryland this week

The gloomy weather from the weekend will quickly turn into a distant memory as some exceptionally beautiful weather builds into the Baltimore metro Monday. Once it arrives, expect dry and sunny weather for six consecutive days. A true fall feeling will be in the air Tuesday and Wednesday.

Monday's weather will get better with time as clouds depart and a gusty breeze develops. Humidity levels will crash and you'll enjoy a piercing blue sky from midday into the afternoon hours. Highs will top out in the lower 70s. Winds will be out of the northwest 15 to 25 mph through sunset.

Winds relax overnight with a starlit and moonlit sky. Lows fall into the middle 40s in the City to the lower 40s in surrounding suburbs.

You'll need a jacket Tuesday and Wednesday morning with out-the-door temperatures in the lower to middle 40s. Tuesday will feature the coolest afternoon with highs in the middle 60s. Wednesday afternoon will be a notch warmer with highs near 70°.

The workweek finishes on a fantastic and comfortable note with abundant sunshine Thursday and Friday. Highs will climb into the middle to upper 70s and overnights won't be as chilly in the 50s.

Another weekend with rain chances in the Baltimore metro

We may not be able to totally snap out of our recent trend of dreary weekends in Baltimore. Rain showers or even a period of steadier rain is possible Sunday, although specifics on timing and intensity are still uncertain this far out.

Right now, Saturday is our WJZ First Alert Weather Team pick of the weekend with sunshine and comfy temperatures. Great for any fall outdoor activities including pumpkin patches, corn mazes, fall festivals, etc. Sunshine will give way to some late high clouds with highs around 70°.

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team will be closely following a storm system pushing north towrard our area on Sunday.

This storm system may even have a tropical connection with it, which could mean some heavier rainfall if that pans out. Details on this storm are still very uncertain given that it's six days out, so please check back throughout the week as details on the timing, intensity, and duratino of the storm become more clear.