Beautiful day Sunday before storms Monday

Happy Sunday, Maryland!

Prepare for a mainly quiet end to the weekend. Showers and storms move in on Monday and some may be strong or severe.

Father's Day forecast

Happy Father's Day! After morning showers, skies brightened during the later morning to reveal sunshine. The sun will mix with clouds throughout the day.

High temperatures this afternoon warm into the low to mid 80s, with a few area reaching the upper 80s. Humidity remains on the lower side to wrap up the weekend and also for anyone heading to the final day of AFRAM.

Early week strong storms possible

The work week starts quiet on Monday morning. During the early afternoon, storms will begin moving into Maryland from the west.

The entire state of Maryland is under either a level 1 or 2 risk for severe weather on Monday. Not every one will see severe storms but a stronger storm is possible anywhere, slightly higher risk for those in the level 2 area. For any storms that become severe, damaging straight-line winds are the greatest threat. A few storms could also try to rotate so the risk for tornadoes is low but not zero.

The timeframe for storms from west to east looks like between 3 pm and 8 pm Monday. There is potential for this timeframe to shift slightly with new data coming in.

Within that timeframe, we could also see very heavy rainfall.

Strong winds are also possible outside of thunderstorms, as well.

Election day weather

A few showers will be leftover on Monday evening into Tuesday morning. A few early day showers are possible on Election Day Tuesday. However, we will see drying and clearing late in the morning into the afternoon.

Early day voters should prepare the rain gear just in case. The First Alert Weather team will be monitoring the timing of the showers Tuesday.

Humidity Tuesday will start higher but become increasingly more comfortable through the day.

More rain possible late week

Wednesday looks like the pick of the week: sunshine, lower winds and comfortable humidity.

Humidity starts creeping back up on Thursday. Once the humidity heads up, it sticks around through into the weekend. Rain chances also come back Thursday into the weekend.