Bats at Mount Airy fireworks spur warning about possible rabies exposure in Maryland

Some people who attended a fireworks show in Maryland last week may have come into contact with bats and could be at risk of rabies, according to health officials.

The Carroll County Health Department said they've received several reports of bats flying out of the trees and close to people at the start of the Mount Airy fireworks around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, July 3.

None of the bats at the Mount Airy Fairgrounds were caught or tested for rabies. The Health Department made the announcement Wednesday "out of an abundance of caution."

Anyone who went to the show who may have had contact with any of the bats is urged to call their local health department and get a rabies risk assessment.

"Rabies exposure occurs through bites and scratches or saliva from the animal getting into a person's eyes, nose, mouth, or a wound," Joe Mancuso, the Carroll County Rabies Program Manager, said in a statement.

"Bat bites are very small and may not be noticeable. If you had contact with a bat, get a rabies risk assessment to make sure you get treatment if needed."

Also this week, the Harford County Health Department issued a public alert for a rabid fox found in Bel Air.

The animal was found near the 2500 block of Cullum Road. People in that area were urged to contact the Harford County Health Department if their family members or pets may have had recent contact with a fox.

The health department reminded residents to keep their pets' rabies vaccinations up to date, keep a close eye on pets when they're outside, and not to keep pet food outdoors.