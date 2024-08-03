Batimore City DPW worker dies while on the job due to "medical situation"

Police investigate Frederick County Sheriff deputy involved shooting that sent a man to Shock Trauma

BALTIMORE -- A member of the Department of Public Works Bureau of Solid Waste died while on the clock Friday afternoon, according to a statement from Mayor Brandon Scott and acting DPW director Khalil Zaied.

Late yesterday afternoon, we lost a dedicated crew member of the Baltimore City Department of Public Works’ Bureau of Solid Waste. Our hearts are first and foremost with him, his family and loved ones, and his DPW colleagues as we grapple with this loss. pic.twitter.com/INch7C5ELH — BaltimoreDPW (@BaltimoreDPW) August 3, 2024

Ronald Silver II experienced a "medical situation" that required immediate attention while he and his crew members were riding in their truck near the end of his shift in the Barclay neighborhood.

After emergency medical services were called Silver was transported to a hospital where he later died.

His cause of death was not identified however, the Department of Public Works and medical professionals who helped Silver are working to understand the details of what occurred.

"Our hearts are first and foremost with him, his family and loved ones, and his DPW colleagues as we grapple with this loss," Khalil Zaied said.

The statement included that administration and DPW leadership have been in touch with Silver's family and are asking for privacy and respect for them, friends, and the entire DPW staff while they grapple the loss of Silver.

No further information was released.