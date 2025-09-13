Baltimore's bars adding extra security in preparation for Ravens homeopener

The final countdown is on for the Ravens home opener, and the fans are expected to flock to either M&T Bank Stadium or the bars nearby to watch the game.

However, with a recent uptick in crime in the Federal Hill area, security is hoping for the best but preparing for the worst.

While it's important for fans to come out and have fun, it's also important that they do so safely.

This is why many restaurants are adding extra guards in place to keep an eye out for unwelcome activity.

"We get really busy, the bars are packed," said Michael Powers, a security guard with Ace Event Services.

Brandon Fribbs, another guard with On Site Protection, explained to WJZ's Ashley Paul, "the reason why we exist is because the cop count during game day is really busy in other areas of the city. That's why we are here, and we're here to try to protect them the best that we can."

On Site Protection, a Baltimore-based security company, says they will have at least a dozen guards throughout the Federal Hill bar scene on Sunday at Watershed, MaGerks, and inside Cross Street Market.

Fribbs says his team will be out by 9 a.m. to prepare for the game.

"They're liquored up from the pregame, then they're liquored up at the game, then they come back and do even more. So we prepare by just trying to make it as organized as possible, so we have one line in and out of every entrance to the bar," Fribbs explained.

Ace Event Services is also doubling its security presence at bars like One Star Country Club.

Powers says after 20 years in the business, he knows what to look out for on game day.

"Rival team jerseys interacting with Baltimore fans. Usually, there are not too many problems. People come, they watch the game, they eat their wings and drink their beer, game [is] over, and they go home," Powers said.

Both guards told WJZ they're also looking out for people who've had too much to drink, any drug activity, or any aggressive behavior.

Their goal, they say, is for everyone to have fun and make it home safely.

"Just come out, watch football, and have fun. It don't need to be more than that," Powers added.

WJZ also reached out to the Baltimore Police Department to see if they plan to add patrols in the area. They have not yet responded.