Fire destroys barn, injures firefighter in Howard County

An early morning fire in Woodbine destroyed a barn and injured a firefighter on Monday, Howard County fire officials said.

Firefighters arrived at around 7 a.m. at the 16000 block of Warfield Road in Woodbine, said a statement posted to X by Howard County Fire and EMS.

The fire was declared under control about an hour later, but fire crews remained on the scene for an extended period, the statement said.

One firefighter was transported to a local hospital for treatment, but no civilians or pets were injured, fire officials added.

The blaze was being investigated by Howard County's Fire Marshal's office.

"Many thanks to our firefighters from Montgomery County, Carroll County, and Frederick County for their assistance in extinguishment," the statement said.