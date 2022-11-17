BARCS animal shelter waiving adoption fees Black Friday weekend

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter, also known as BARCS, is waiving all adoption fees for Black Friday weekend to kick off the holiday season.

The fee waiver applies to all animals in-shelter, foster homes and offsite stores, and will last from Friday, November 25 through Sunday, November 27.

Don't leave your wallet at home though. Baltimore City residents are responsible for a $10 city license fee, and you might also want to buy a leash, collar or carrier.

The shelter has everything from dogs and cats to birds and bunnies. You can see all animals available for adoption here.

BARCS' regular adoption hours are Monday through Friday 2-6 p.m, and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BARCS is located at 2490 Giles Road in Baltimore. To learn more about BARCS, visit the shelter's website.