BARCS Animal Shelter closes after attempted robbery of employee
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter said it will be closed Wednesday because an employee was the victim of an attempted robbery Tuesday.
The shelter said between 6 and 7 p.m., the employee was the target of an attempted armed robbery involving multiple suspects.
In light of the incident, BARCS will close to the public for a day. The shelter said its driveway gates and doors will be locked and all intake of animals and public services are suspended.
The shelter said staff will be in contact "as soon as possible" with anyone who had an appointment or adoption pickup scheduled for Wednesday.
"We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time and will post updates when operations resume as normal."
