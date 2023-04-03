BARCS animal shelter out of dog space, waives adoption fees

BALTIMORE -- In a bid to make space for dogs in need, the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS) has waived its adoption fees for all dogs during the first week of April.

The shelter has dozens of healthy, happy and adoptable dogs that need homes, and they will be completely free to adopt from Monday to Friday. That includes animals in foster homes and at adoption events this week.

See the animals available for adoption here

The shelter is at 2490 Giles Road in South Baltimore and is open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.

BARCS is an open-admission shelter that takes in every animal in need.

The shelter says it also urgently needs foster families for adult dogs who are not ready for adoption or are otherwise unavailable. Those are dogs who might be too scared at the shelter, dogs who are sick or injured and need to recover, or owned animals in emergency boarding.