Banana Ball returning to Baltimore for two games in July 2027

Banana Ball is returning to downtown Baltimore in the summer of 2027, bringing its fast-paced, unconventional brand of baseball back to Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The Indianapolis Clowns and the Party Animals, two teams that compete in the Banana Ball league, are scheduled to play Friday, July 2, and Saturday, July 3.

The Savannah Bananas, known for their eccentric playing style and on-field entertainment, played two games against the Firefighters at Camden Yards in 2025.

Banana Ball combines baseball with dance routines, trick plays and fan interaction. The games feature unconventional rules designed to keep the action moving and entertain fans.

Under the rules, a fan who catches a foul ball records an out. Batters who step out of the batter's box are charged with a strike, while attempting to bunt results in an ejection. Mound visits are prohibited, each inning is treated as a separate contest, and games are limited to two hours. Fans can also challenge calls, according to the Savannah Bananas' website.

Other rules put a twist on traditional baseball. Instead of taking a walk, a batter can sprint around the bases after ball four and continue advancing until the defensive team throws the ball to every fielder. Batters can also steal first base on a passed ball or wild pitch, regardless of the count.

If a game is tied after the time limit, a one-on-one showdown replaces traditional extra innings. The field clears except for one fielder, the pitcher and the catcher. The batter then attempts to hit an inside-the-park home run, according to the team's website.

For more information, visit the Savannah Bananas' schedule page.