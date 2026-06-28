Baltimore's Sail 250 gives students an educational lesson through STEM

From robotics to drones, Baltimore's Living Classroom Foundation gave students a STEM educational experience during this weekend's Sail 250 at the Inner Harbor.

The Sail 250 Maryland STEM education tent featured more than 30 STEM representatives, including from the U.S. Navy, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and other educational organizations.

"A hands-on interactive space for everyone, families, couples, older folks," said Nick Iannacone, from the Living Classrooms Foundation. " Anyone can find something at the STEM zone."

"My favorite is the Civil War reenactment actor who is playing a Civil War surgeon who is capable of lots of different items that you use during the Civil War when performing surgery," said Steve Bountress, with the Living Classrooms Foundation.

Iannacone said the goal was to have students learn about the science and technology used to operate the tall ships and planes.

"We want to promote careers in science and technology, math, archeology, and history, and have folks take something away after this festival is over," Iannacone said.

Students said the interactive experiences are giving them a lot to think about, in regard to their futures.

"I wanted to become a scientist a little bit before, but now, I want to become an engineer," a student said.