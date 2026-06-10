Baltimore's Pride Parade will be on June 13. The city announced traffic modifications.

Baltimore's 2026 Pride Week will culminate with the annual parade and festival this weekend, celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

The 2026 Baltimore Pride Parade will close some roads and alter traffic and parking on Saturday, June 13. The theme of this year's parade is "Charm City Homecoming."

The parade will feature colorful floats, marching bands, community groups, special guests, and entertainers.

Traffic modifications for the Baltimore Pride Parade

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation (BDOT) says several roads will be closed from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The parade begins at 12 p.m. on Charles Street and North Avenue.

These roads will be closed to traffic:

Charles Street between North Avenue and 29th Street.

20th Street between Maryland Avenue and St. Paul Street.

21st Street between Maryland Avenue and St. Paul Street.

22nd Street between Maryland Avenue and St. Paul Street.

23rd Street between Maryland Avenue and St. Paul Street

Area parking restrictions will be in effect on Saturday from 12 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Visit Baltimore warns that parking will be extremely limited in Mount Vernon and Station North during Pride events, but there are some parking garages in both neighborhoods. There is also free parking throughout Druid Hill Park along the road and in parking lots.

Attendees are encouraged to carpool and arrive early to secure parking.

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation (BDOT) says several roads will be closed from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Baltimore Department of Transportation

Baltimore Pride Festival

Parade attendees and participants are encouraged to then head to the first day of the Pride festival at Druid Hill Park.

The festival will celebrate the LGBTQ+ culture, music, community and entertainment.

There will be live performances, DJs, wellness programming, vendors, food, and community actvities.

The event on Saturday will be from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.