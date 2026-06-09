2026 Baltimore Pride parade, festival and events kick off with Charm City Homecoming theme

The 2026 Baltimore Pride Parade will take place downtown on Saturday, June 13, to celebrate advocacy and impact in the LGBTQ+ community.

Several Baltimore Pride events will be held throughout the week leading up to the parade. This year's theme is Charm City Homecoming.

Baltimore's Pride Week runs from June 8 to June 14 and involves a dozen events, including a fashion show, skate party and 5K race.

The parade will feature colorful floats, marching bands, community groups, special guests and entertainers.

Baltimore Pride Parade route

The 2026 Baltimore Pride Parade will begin at noon on Charles Street and North Avenue.

The final parade route and traffic impacts will be shared by the Baltimore Department of Transportation in the days leading up to the event. Previous parade routes have traveled north on Charles Street.

The first day of the Baltimore Pride Festival also begins at noon at Druid Hill Park.

Parking in Baltimore

Visit Baltimore warns that parking will be extremely limited in Mount Vernon and Station North during Pride events, but there are some parking garages in both neighborhoods. There is also free parking throughout Druid Hill Park along the road and in parking lots.

Attendees are encouraged to carpool and arrive early to secure parking.

Other events in Maryland

There are many other events celebrating Pride Month in Maryland.

Frederick Pride will be held from June 26-28 and include a parade, festival, bike ride, brunch crawl, and more.

Montgomery County's Pride in the Plaza celebration will take place on June 28 in Downtown Silver Spring.

The Westminster Pride Festival will be held on July 11.

The Annapolis Pride Parade and Festival and the Upper Chesapeake Bay Pride Festival will be held on Oct. 3.