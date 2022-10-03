Watch CBS News
Baltimore's lawmakers pass legislation aimed at curbing street-racing car parties

By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE -- City lawmakers have moved to prevent racing and stunt driving on the streets of Baltimore. 

They passed legislation that bans the obstruction of public streets and places a $1,000 fine on anyone caught racing or stunt driving in the city on Monday.

"Baltimore City is now leading the charge to end this dangerous and disruptive behavior," Councilman Isaac Yitzy Schleifer said in a social media post.

Schleifer was one of the sponsors of the legislation, which contains language aimed at curbing the dangerous, attention-seeking driving that car clubs sometimes exhibit in Baltimore.

The law also applies to the obstruction of sidewalks, footways, alleys, and gutters for the purpose of stunt driving of racing a vehicle, according to legislative language.

First published on October 3, 2022 / 7:33 PM

