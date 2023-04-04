Baltimore's inaugural Waverly Book Festival to be held in late April

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore, once dubbed "the city that reads," is about to have a new book fest.

The first-ever Waverly Book Festival will be held in the North Baltimore neighborhood in late April, organizers announced Tuesday with a flyer detailing speakers and vendors.

Over 30 speakers are set to participate including authors Adrienne Maree Brown, D. Watkins and Lawrence Burney, and prominent Baltimore photographers Devin Allen and Shae McCoy.

The event will feature books from Red Emma's, Normals, Urban Reads, The Book Thing, th Baltimore Museum of Art and more, organizers said.

There will also be drinks by neighborhood brewery Peabody Heights along with food from various vendors.

Co-organizer Red Emma's poked at the Baltimore Book Festival in its announcement, an event organized by the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts that hasn't been held since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Baltimore City: Sorry, no Book Festival this year. Waverly: We got this," the cafe and organizing space said in a tweet.

The festival, sponsored by Waverly Main Street, Peabody Heights Brewery and Red Emma's, will be held from April 28 to 30. A map for the event has yet to be released.

For more information and to apply to be a vendor, visit the festival's website.