Baltimore's century-old Herman's Bakery set to close at the end of March

A century-old Baltimore bakery is making its final sweets.

Herman's Bakery, which started 103 years ago and has withstood six generations, will close its shop on March 31.

"It has been an honor to serve you and the community for over 103 years with our six generations of family proudly operating in the Baltimore Region," the business stated in a social media post.

The beloved bakery is known for its decorated cakes, dessert cakes, strawberry shortcakes, pastries, pies, donuts, Danish, buns, European ethnic holiday desserts, and more.

Herman Bakery said that after a lot of thought, it will be retiring.

"Our family wishes to thank our loyal customers for their support over the last 103 years," Herman Bakery stated. "This comes with a lot of thought and a very heavy heart. We appreciate the support and understanding."

Herman's Bakery history

In 2023, Herman's Bakery celebrated its 100th year. It's first location opened in 1923 in Baltimore's Highlandtown neighborhood.

Throughout the years, the bakery has opened shops at seven locations in the Baltimore region.

Now, the bakery sits on Holabird Avenue in Dundalk.