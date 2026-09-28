Baltimore's Belvedere neighborhood marks more than a year without a homicide

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and community leaders celebrated a milestone in the Belvedere neighborhood Monday, marking more than a year without a homicide.

The city said the Safe Streets Belvedere site has gone 379 days without a homicide. The last homicide in the community happened Sept. 13, 2025, in the 3300 block of Spaulding Avenue.

Since then, Safe Streets workers have conducted more than 120 successful mediations to prevent potentially violent conflicts from escalating into shootings or homicides. The organization has also referred 78 community members at risk of becoming involved in violence to wraparound support services.

Scott credited the continued work of Safe Streets for helping the community reach the milestone.

"Our Safe Streets teams continue to be a critical part of our work to build a better, safer Baltimore," Scott said. "They show up every day and put their lives in harm's way to mediate conflicts and prevent potential violence. The Safe Streets Belvedere site going over 365 days without a homicide is a testament to what is possible when we put people closest to the pain in our communities at the heart of our solutions to public safety."

This is the second time during the Scott administration that the Safe Streets Belvedere site has gone more than a year without a homicide. The site previously reached the milestone in June 2024.

As of Monday morning, Baltimore had recorded 83 homicides this year, down about 15% from the same time in 2025.

Other Baltimore neighborhoods have also recently marked similar milestones. East Baltimore's McElderry Park celebrated a year without a homicide last July, while Penn North in West Baltimore reached the milestone last May. Sandtown-Winchester, Woodbourne-McCabe and Park Heights have also recently gone a year without a homicide.

"Gun violence has been a persistent plague on urban populations in Baltimore and around our nation, and the accomplishment of a full calendar year without a homicide in the Safe Streets Belvedere catchment zone is one that should be celebrated," Maryland Congressman Kweisi Mfume said.

Mfume said more work remains to make Baltimore safer, but called the milestone significant for families in the community.

"It represents 365 straight days in which no Belvedere parent had to wake up to the devastating news of the loss of their child," Mfume said. "It is imperative that we continue to build upon this progress, so that the residents of each and every neighborhood in Baltimore can feel safe in their homes, keep their families whole and healthy, and live their lives free from the fear of gun violence."