Baltimore's Artscape will be covered with dozens of tasty food vendors

BALTIMORE --- It's Artscape week and the festival is a collection of art for the eyes and taste buds.

Dozens of food vendors will fill the streets of Baltimore and your stomach.

When it comes to making magic or art in the kitchen, Elisa Milan, knows the first ingredient is love.

"But we definitely got some sazon and adobo and sofrito," said Milan, the owner of The Empanada Lady. "We slow cook everything so that all the flavors marry, and everything falls in love really well."

The Puerto Rican and Baltimore native is known as the "Empanada Lady'"

She makes hand-crafted Empanadas (authentically called pastelillo) that began as a family staple recipe, passed down from Milan's grandmother, or "Mama," as her loved ones would call her.

Some of Milan's earliest memories were of sitting at a table in Mama's kitchen alongside her family. Her feet barely touching the floor, she would roll pastelillos, practicing the techniques passed down in their family for generations.

Years later, she decided to take a chance.

"Someone made me a bet that I couldn't make money selling food," Milan explained to WJZ. "I bought my grandmother's recipe for empanadas I sold out; I broke even and I knew I was in the game."

This is when she created "Elisa's Empanadas" that later transformed into her restaurant called "The Empanada Lady.".

"The hard work, my ancestors, the love that I'm putting into what I'm doing is the intention behind it all," said Milan.

It's also why she throws down in the kitchen the way she does and will be at Artscape.

"Growing up in Baltimore, it's always been an event that I've gone to," Milan said. "So, I never really imagined being a vendor and being a participant in the experience."

Artscape blends food and art vendors from around the region mixing cultures, flavors and ideas.

"We have very strong young Black entrepreneurs out here that are trying to showcase," said Naomi Diggs, the owner of Siama Juice Bar.

Siama Juice Bar is one of Artscape's newest vendors.

Diggs began making colorful and fun juices for her Bible study group and her mother.

"My mom had breast cancer," said Diggs. "So, she's been a breast cancer survivor for 10 years now. So she did a lot of juicing, so we do a lot of juicing as well."

The 23-year-old creates non-alcoholic drinks with a twist so everyone can enjoy a fun drink.

"We started this last year. I was 22," Diggs said. "So, being able to kind of– being out there and it's always funny being kind of one of the youngest vendors out there and they're like-- Okay, where's the owner? I'm like, I'm right here."

Two entrepreneurs— out of dozens ready to share their passion for creating art for the soul– and the belly.

"You do good, and you get good and I just try to move in that spirit in all ways personally, professionally," said Milan.