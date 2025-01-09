Baltimore WR Zay Flowers won't play against Pittsburgh this week after injuring his knee

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Ravens receiver Zay Flowers will miss this weekend's playoff game against Pittsburgh after injuring his knee in the regular-season finale.

"Zay Flowers is not going to be able to make it to the game this week, so he'll get started again next week," coach John Harbaugh said Thursday. "We'll move forward with the guys we have, and we're excited about the guys we have, which is everybody else."

Flowers was hurt during a 35-10-victory over Cleveland last weekend that clinched the AFC North title for Baltimore. The second-year receiver made the Pro Bowl, catching 74 passes for 1,059 yards and four touchdowns.

Harbaugh said earlier this week that Flowers' injury was not expected to be season-ending, but now the Ravens need to advance for him to return.

Baltimore drafted Flowers in the first round in 2023, and he quickly became an elusive, shifty receiving threat for Lamar Jackson. Even without Flowers, the Ravens have two impressive pass-catching tight ends in Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely, plus receiver Rashod Bateman, who caught 45 passes for 756 yards and nine TDs this season.