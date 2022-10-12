Baltimore woman tapped to lead private college sets example for the city's students

BALTIMORE -- Ithaca College recently celebrated the inauguration of Dr. La Jerne Cornish, the college's tenth president.

Cornish's story started at Western High School, which is where she says she learned to lead.

"I had tremendous mentors who helped me grow and develop," Cornish told WJZ. "I've taken those lessons from Baltimore with me."

Cornish is a product of the Baltimore City Public School System.

Her professional career started in city schools as well.

"I was raised in the school system," Cornish said. "I taught English for nine years. I was a coordinator for a risk youth for four years, I was an assistant principal."

And now she is the president of Ithaca College.

"I wanted to have the opportunity to lead this institution," she said.

Michelle White is the principal at Western High School. She says Cornish's story is a reminder that there is greatness in Baltimore City.

"We're not blind to the stories that are being told about who we are in Baltimore," White said. "We know we have our challenges but there is still true treasure here. Dr. Cornish is simply a reminder that there is greatness in Baltimore City, that there is value in our children, that they are precious and can achieve whatever it is that they have in their heart to achieve as long as we support them."

Cornish said she wants children in Baltimore to look at her and see what's possible.