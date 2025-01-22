Baltimore's water rate increase plan approved by city's spending board

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Department of Public Works' multi-year water rate increase plan was approved on Wednesday by the city's spending board.

The Board of Estimates allowed the public to comment before voting to raise water bills over the next three years.

Baltimore residents will see a 9.66% rise in their monthly water bill beginning February 1. An 8.4% increase would take effect in FY26, and another 8.4% increase would be implemented in FY27, according to DPW. For example, a family of four could expect to pay about $12 more per month.

DPW says the water rate increase is necessary to help maintain the city's financial stability and update infrastructure and projects as its water and wastewater system ages.

Officials said the department will be launching a $1.9 billion, six-year improvement program to address some critical infrastructure needs. The plan will focus on replacing water mains, reducing sewer overflows and modernizing operations.

"Our infrastructure has been neglected for a long long period of time and we have to take care of that infrastructure," said DPW Director Khalil Zaied.

DPW held several public meetings where residents said the rate increase adds up over time.

"I say that's a little steep," Baltimore resident Darryl Mason said. "Today's jobs aren't paying a whole lot, people are struggling."

However, Zaied has told residents that the increase is necessary for the department.

"The past three years, we have 3% increases while everybody around the country has doubled the increases," Zaied said. "It's good while it lasted but at this point, we have to start to buckle up again and do what we have to do to stabilize the utility we have right now and build on it."