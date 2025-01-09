Baltimore DPW to hold public meetings to discuss proposed water rate increases

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Department of Public Works is set to hold public meetings to discuss proposed water rate increases. City residents are encouraged to attend and share their input.

During the meetings, DPW representatives will provide an overview of the proposed rate increases and the infrastructural upgrades they will support.

If the proposal is approved, Baltimore City households will see a 9.66% rise in their monthly water bill beginning February 1. An 8.4% increase would take effect in FY26, and another 8.4% increase would be implemented in FY27, per the proposal.

The increases are aimed at helping the city maintain financial stability as its water and wastewater system ages, DPW officials said.

The first meeting will take place at 7 p.m. on Jan. 9, at the Northwest Police District (5271 Reisterstown Road).

The remaining meetings will take place during the following dates and times:

Date: January 11 (Virtual)

Location: Northeast Community Organizations

Time: 10:00 AM

10:00 AM Zoom Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81916187665

Date: January 15 (In Person)

Location: War Memorial 101 N Gay St., Baltimore, Md. 21202 Lower Level

Time: 6:00 PM

Date: January 21 (In Person)

Location: Southeast Anchor Library, 3601 Eastern Avenue, Baltimore, Md. 21224

Time: 6:00 PM

Date: January 28 (In Person and Virtual)

Location: Southwest 424 Font Hill Avenue, Baltimore, Md. 21223

Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM Zoom Link: https://zoom.us/j/95231599000

Residents are encouraged to attend the meetings and bring questions about the proposed changes.

Those who can not attend in person can share comments through an online form.