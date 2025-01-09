Watch CBS News
Baltimore DPW to hold public meetings to discuss proposed water rate increases

By Christian Olaniran

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Department of Public Works is set to hold public meetings to discuss proposed water rate increases. City residents are encouraged to attend and share their input. 

During the meetings, DPW representatives will provide an overview of the proposed rate increases and the infrastructural upgrades they will support. 

If the proposal is approved, Baltimore City households will see a 9.66% rise in their monthly water bill beginning February 1. An 8.4% increase would take effect in FY26, and another 8.4% increase would be implemented in FY27, per the proposal.

The increases are aimed at helping the city maintain financial stability as its water and wastewater system ages, DPW officials said.

The first meeting will take place at 7 p.m. on Jan. 9, at the Northwest Police District (5271 Reisterstown Road).

Come learn about the proposed water rate increase tomorrow night in the 5th district.

The remaining meetings will take place during the following dates and times:

  • Date: January 15  (In Person)
  • Location: War Memorial 101 N Gay St., Baltimore, Md. 21202 Lower Level
  • Time: 6:00 PM
  • Date: January 21 (In Person) 
  • Location: Southeast Anchor Library, 3601 Eastern Avenue, Baltimore, Md. 21224
  • Time: 6:00 PM
  • Date: January 28 (In Person and Virtual)
  • Location: Southwest  424 Font Hill Avenue, Baltimore, Md. 21223 
  • Time: 7:00 PM
  • Zoom Link: https://zoom.us/j/95231599000

Residents are encouraged to attend the meetings and bring questions about the proposed changes.

Those who can not attend in person can share comments through an online form.

Christian Olaniran is a digital producer for CBS Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts and culture. With a passion for storytelling and content creation, he produces engaging visual content for social media, and other platforms.

